PGGM Investments Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $67.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

