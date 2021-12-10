PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.21% of Allegion worth $25,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

