PGGM Investments Purchases 108,016 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,016 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.12% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after buying an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after buying an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.