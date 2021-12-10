PGGM Investments Purchases 18,255 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.10% of IDEX worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $235.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.