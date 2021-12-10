PGGM Investments Purchases 51,274 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,274 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.14% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $110.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

