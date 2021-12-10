PGGM Investments Purchases 53,545 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.13% of Hasbro worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hasbro by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,200,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,504,000 after buying an additional 317,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.