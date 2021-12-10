PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,219 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $22,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $48,833,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,622,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 832,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

ALLY opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

