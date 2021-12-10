PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,325 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FedEx were worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in FedEx by 16.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 37.4% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.1% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $245.25 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

