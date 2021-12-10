PGGM Investments Sells 172,189 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 172,189 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NIKE were worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

NIKE stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $266.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.