PGGM Investments Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,186 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 869.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 88.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

