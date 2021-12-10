PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,524 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.02. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.