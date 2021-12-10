Phantasma Energy Trading Down 41.9% Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $79,501.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.48 or 0.08189558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00082080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.47 or 1.00119980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

