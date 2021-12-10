PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Shares Down 0.6%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.79. 9,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 9,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

About PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements.

