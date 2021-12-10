Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,900.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $747,606.78 and $8,900.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003387 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000132 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

