Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

