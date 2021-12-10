Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 319.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $214,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $66.72 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

