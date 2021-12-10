Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $20.05 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. Yale University boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

