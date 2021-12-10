Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $1.22 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $230.75 million and $989,789.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00334334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00141010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00092642 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,774,569 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

