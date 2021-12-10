Pivot Token Trading Down 51.4% Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $609,777.40 and $477,403.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

