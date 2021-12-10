PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of AGS stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $254.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.39. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $11.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
