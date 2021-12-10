PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $254.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.39. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

