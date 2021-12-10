PlayFuel (PLF) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00208469 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

