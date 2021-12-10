Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,423.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $228,790.63 and $1,423.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.26 or 0.08205925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,173.01 or 0.99918547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.