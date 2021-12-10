Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.67

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.67 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 8.11 ($0.11). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 8.13 ($0.11), with a volume of 100,211 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.67. The company has a market capitalization of £8.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.81.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

