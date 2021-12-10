Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,433.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3,423.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

