Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Polaris posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

PII stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $8,340,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 321,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $723,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

