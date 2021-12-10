Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Polis has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $15,433.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010151 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00136624 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.90 or 0.00618575 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

