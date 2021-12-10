Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading Down 39.8% Over Last Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and $657,685.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00040177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,581,713 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

