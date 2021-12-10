PolkaWar Price Down 44.2% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.13 or 0.08251315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.41 or 0.99820284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00056835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002755 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

