Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Hits $9.02 on Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $30.74 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.02 or 0.00019040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

