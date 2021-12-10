Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 572.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of Pool worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,722,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pool by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $549.39 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.18.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

