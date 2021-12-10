Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Pool worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool stock opened at $549.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.85. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.