Portion (PRT) Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $13,329.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00039484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00208010 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,320,405 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.