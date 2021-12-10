POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 185.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in POSCO by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 142.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 83.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PKX stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.05. POSCO has a 12-month low of $54.40 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

