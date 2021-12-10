PotCoin (POT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,437.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $2,437.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,460.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.59 or 0.08309171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00314676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.77 or 0.00939241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00077592 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.38 or 0.00405347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00276084 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,116,591 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

