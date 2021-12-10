PotlatchDeltic Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.