Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.25

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.25 and traded as high as C$42.11. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$42.04, with a volume of 1,210,522 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POW shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$18.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099997 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

