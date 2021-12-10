Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Down 22.4% This Week

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $446,094.35 and $128,000.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00004684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.54 or 0.08259663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00085562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.33 or 0.99885818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

