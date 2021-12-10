Power Ledger 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.41 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.02 or 0.00206664 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

