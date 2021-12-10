PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 33.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$9.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSK shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

