PRIA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $119,626.93 and $66.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

