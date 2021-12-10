Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,554,753 shares of company stock worth $126,183,893 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $745,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $6,103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $22,185,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

