Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 654,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.76. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

