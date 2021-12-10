Project Pai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $234,739.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 52.7% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $234,739.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00086032 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,787,213,540 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,122,739 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.