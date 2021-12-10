Prometeus Price Tops $12.73 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $12.73 or 0.00026223 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $209.45 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00207255 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.