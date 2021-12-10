Prometeus Price Tops $12.99 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $12.99 or 0.00026422 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $213.64 million and $9.61 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007171 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

