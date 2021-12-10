ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314,604 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.37.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

