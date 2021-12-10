ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 65,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,237,546 shares.The stock last traded at $88.21 and had previously closed at $87.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

