ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €28.00 ($31.46) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.30% from the stock’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($19.89) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.79) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.91 ($22.37).

ETR:PSM opened at €13.71 ($15.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €12.12 ($13.62) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($21.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

