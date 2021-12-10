Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading Up 0.2%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.86 and last traded at $81.86. Approximately 1,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on PROSF shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

