Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for 4.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.30. 3,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,396. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

